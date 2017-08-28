First day of school prompts reminder of school zones, school bus stop laws

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday morning is the start to a new school year for tens of thousands of students in Eastern North Carolina.

As kids wait at the bus stops and make their way to school, law enforcement reminds drivers to be extra careful as they make their way into work.

Law enforcement will be out and about near schools making sure drivers are following the school zone speed limit. They’ll also be patrolling near busy roads and intersections to make sure drivers follow school bus stop laws.

Sometimes the laws can get confusing with multi-lane roads, so here’s a breakdown of the school bus stop laws:

Two-lane roadway: When school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.

Two-lane roadway with a center turning lane: When school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.

Four-lane roadway without a median separation: When school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.

Divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation: When school bus stops for passengers, only traffic following the bus must stop.

Roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane: When school bus stops for passengers, only traffic following the bus must stop.