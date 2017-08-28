First day of school prompts reminder of school zones, school bus stop laws

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday morning is the start to a new school year for tens of thousands of students in Eastern North Carolina.

As kids wait at the bus stops and make their way to school, law enforcement reminds drivers to be extra careful as they make their way into work.

Law enforcement will be out and about near schools making sure drivers are following the school zone speed limit. They’ll also be patrolling near busy roads and intersections to make sure drivers follow school bus stop laws.

Sometimes the laws can get confusing with multi-lane roads, so here’s a breakdown of the school bus stop laws:

  • Two-lane roadway: When school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.
  • Two-lane roadway with a center turning lane: When school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.
  • Four-lane roadway without a median separation: When school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.
  • Divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation: When school bus stops for passengers, only traffic following the bus must stop.
  • Roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane: When school bus stops for passengers, only traffic following the bus must stop.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s