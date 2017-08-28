First Alert Tropical Update: Potential system tracks near NC coast Monday and Tuesday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Developing system near Georgia will track up the Carolina coast Monday and Tuesday.  Full forecast below:

 

THIS MORNING: Variably cloudy with comfortable temperatures for the first day back to school. Temps are in the 60s inland and 70s coastal. The humidity is low and winds are on the lighter side.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers and an isolated thunderstorm with temps staying cool, in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are breezy at times, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph, especially along the coast. Tonight, rain and wind will pick up as a tropical system moves closer to eastern North Carolina.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, heavy at times, 1 to 3 inches inland, 3 to 5 inches along the coast. Winds are gusty, out of the east at 15 to 25 mph, inland and 25 to 35 mph along the coast with higher gusts. Temperatures will stay cool, in the upper 70s.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Harvey will stay over Texas for the next few days.To see a full forecast,  Click here for your tropical update.

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
66° F
precip:
20%
8am
Mon
68° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
80%
10pm
Mon
70° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
90%
12am
Tue
70° F
precip:
90%
1am
Tue
70° F
precip:
90%
2am
Tue
69° F
precip:
90%
3am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
4am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
5am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
6am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
7am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
8am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
9am
Tue
71° F
precip:
100%
10am
Tue
72° F
precip:
80%
11am
Tue
73° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
64° F
precip:
10%
