First Alert Forecast: Potential system tracks near NC coast Monday and Tuesday

SUMMARY: Developing system near Georgia will track up the Carolina coast Monday and Tuesday. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Variably cloudy with comfortable temperatures for the first day back to school. Temps are in the 60s inland and 70s coastal. The humidity is low and winds are on the lighter side.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers and an isolated thunderstorm with temps staying cool, in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are breezy at times, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph, especially along the coast. Tonight, rain and wind will pick up as a tropical system moves closer to eastern North Carolina.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, heavy at times, 1 to 3 inches inland, 3 to 5 inches along the coast. Winds are gusty, out of the east at 15 to 25 mph, inland and 25 to 35 mph along the coast with higher gusts. Temperatures will stay cool, in the upper 70s.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Harvey will stay over Texas for the next few days.To see a full forecast, Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 66 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 70% 77 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 70% 75 ° F precip: 70% 74 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 71 ° F precip: 80% 70 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 90% 70 ° F precip: 90% 70 ° F precip: 90% 69 ° F precip: 90% 71 ° F precip: 100% 71 ° F precip: 100% 71 ° F precip: 100% 71 ° F precip: 100% 71 ° F precip: 100% 71 ° F precip: 100% 71 ° F precip: 100% 72 ° F precip: 80% 73 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast