Fans proud of Greenville North State as team returns home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville North State Little League Team is officially back home.

It was a heartbreaking loss in the U.S. Championship on Saturday as they fell to Texas, despite beating that same team on Wednesday.

The team finished fourth in the world after losing to Mexico Sunday in a consolation game.

Fans said regardless of the outcome, they’re excited about how well the team did.

“I’m just so proud of what they’ve done and where they’re going and how they’re representing our city, said Kelby Thorndyke, a North State fan.

The team returned to Greenville Monday, and on Wednesday fans are welcome to come out and celebrate the team beginning at 6 p.m. at Elm Street Park.