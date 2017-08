AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The America Red Cross is assisting a family after a fire damages their home in Ayden.

It happened just after 4 o’clock on the 4900 block of Weyerhause Road.

When firefighters arrived smoke could be seen coming from the front and side of the home. When firefighters went to the back of the house flames were visible.

No one was injured during the fire.

Ayden Fire and Rescue says the fire displaced a family of one adult and four children.