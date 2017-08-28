Eastern N.C. preps for rain, winds due to low pressure system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Counties across eastern North Carolina are preparing as a low pressure threatens heavy rain and gusty winds Monday and Tuesday.

Carteret County:

Emergency officials said they are expecting heavy rainfall and for conditions to worsen throughout Monday night.

They said it’s extremely important for people to monitor the Carteret County Emergency Facebook page for any updates.

“First of all stay informed, continue to monitor local media, listen for updates from public officials,” said Jen Sawyer, Carteret County Emergency Manager. “If there is any information that comes out asking

them to do anything whether it be evacuate or shelter in place, they need to listen to the public officials.”

They will be using a code red system to send out critical information, which you can sign up for on the Carteret County government website.

Carteret County schools will be operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

The town of Emerald Isle has announced all town offices and the community center will be open Tuesday, and all town services will operate as normal.

Dare County:

Officials are warning residents and visitors to secure outdoor futnitue and other loose, lightweight objects before the onset of strong winds and rain.

Residents are bracing for bad weather Tuesday afternoon, including serve winds and sound side flooding, which could be two feet.

Jones County:

Emergency Management released the following statement with details for how the storm will effect the county.

Onslow County:

In Onslow County, waste water treatment officials enacted emergency irrigation Monday morning after treatment lagoons reached overflow thresholds. Read more about that here.