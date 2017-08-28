Duplin Co. Schools delays start date for students

By Published:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to unexpected delays in the completion of the Duplin County Schools (DCS) building project the school year for students is delayed a few days.

School for students will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to a release from Duplin County Schools, the three student days of August 30, August 31, and September 1 have been changed to three teacher workdays.

Open House will be held on Friday, September 1 from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, with a mandatory teacher workday from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

The Board of Education authorized a revised 2017-18 School Year Calendar and will officially approve it on September 12.

While these changes reduce the student calendar by three student days, it is important to note that DCS is still above the minimum student time required by law; therefore at this time students will not have to make up any school days.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s