Duplin Co. Schools delays start date for students

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to unexpected delays in the completion of the Duplin County Schools (DCS) building project the school year for students is delayed a few days.

School for students will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to a release from Duplin County Schools, the three student days of August 30, August 31, and September 1 have been changed to three teacher workdays.

Open House will be held on Friday, September 1 from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, with a mandatory teacher workday from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

The Board of Education authorized a revised 2017-18 School Year Calendar and will officially approve it on September 12.

While these changes reduce the student calendar by three student days, it is important to note that DCS is still above the minimum student time required by law; therefore at this time students will not have to make up any school days.