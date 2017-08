GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Greenville man and charged him statutory rape.

The Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Juan Martinez-Ramos on August 27th.

The 24-year-old is accused of the statutory rape of 15-year-old girl. Deputies say it happened in March of 2017.

Investigators had been looking for Martinez-Ramos since the incident.

Martinez-Ramos was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center was given $75,000 bond.