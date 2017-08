GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three men are behind bars in Pitt County, charged with attempted first degree murder.

23-year-old Nooakh Morton, 26-year-old Izquiyl Morton, and 23-year-old Santez Smith all face attempted murder charges. Izquiyl Morton and Smith also face robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.

Greenville Police arrested the three men Sunday morning.

All three are currently at the Pitt County Detention Center under $1 million bonds.