Greenville North State falls against Mexico, finishes 4th in the world

WILLIAMSPORT, P.A. (WNCT) – The Greenville North State all-stars are heading home from Williamsport after finishing fourth in the world.

The team played Mexico Sunday morning, one day after falling to Texas in the U.S. Championship game.

After living with the team from Mexico for more than a week, Greenville’s coach Brian Fields said it was a perfect way for the team to end their time in Williamsport.

Mexico scored 5 runs on just one hit in the first inning. Ashton Byars hit a solo home run in the second inning to put North State on the board.

Mexico built a 14-2 lead before Greenville North State rallied late. Bryce Jackson and Luke Lambert hit each hit 2-run doubles and Carson Harder hit a 2-run home run to cut the lead to 14-8. That’s as close as the Southeast champions would get.

The all-stars from North Carolina finish their historic world series run with a perfect game and a no hitter under the belt.

The city of Greenville has already announced plans to celebrate the team during a ceremony on Wednesday. It is scheduled for 6:30 at the Elm Street Park.