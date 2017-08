GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire/Rescue are responding to a house fire on Saint Andrews Drive in Greenville.

Greenville Fire/Rescue confirmed that one house on that street is on fire.

Public Information Officer Rebekah Thurston said the fire is believed to have started in the attic of the home.

Thurston said the call came in around 10:30am, and that there are no injures to report.

