First Alert Forecast: Low pressure rides up the Carolina coast early this week

SUMMARY: Low pressure will move northeast along our coast Monday into Tuesday bringing wind, rain, and high surf.

TODAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for a shower or storm at the coast. Turning windy with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a better chance for showers and storms area-wide after midnight. Lows will be in the 60’s and 70’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Low pressure or a tropical system will ride along the Southeast coast Monday into Tuesday bringing rain, wind, high surf, and a high rip current risk. High pressure builds in briefly Wednesday before the next front brings more rain Thursday into Friday.

TROPICS: Harvey continues to meander over southeast Texas while a new system moves off the Florida coast and could become tropical early this week. To see a full forecast, Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 60% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast