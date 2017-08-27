Ayden Art Show features several types of artwork, increasing in popularity

By Published:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Ayden are enjoying the Ayden Art Show, one of the highlights of the Collard Festival.

The show on Second Street features adult and children’s art from all over the east.

Organizers say this is the ninth year the festival has had the show, and it gets more popular every year.

“I’ve had people from Pennsylvania, from Atlanta, just say this is one of the best shows they’ve ever seen anywhere. Make a believer out of us and come out and see it for yourself,” Collard Festival chairperson Faye Warren said. 

There are several prizes awarded for the best pieces of art.

“Watercolor, we have acrylics, we have mixed media, we have photography, we have jewelry, you just can’t believe, you just can’t believe,” Warren said.

You can simply view the artwork, or organizers will get you in touch with a seller to buy  it.

The show continues until the middle of September.

