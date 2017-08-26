Pitt Street Brewing Company now in business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The wait is over for beer lovers in Greenville as a new brewery officially opened its doors today.

Pitt Street Brewing Company held their grand opening.

They are excited to bring craft brews to Greenville, especially the brewmaster, who came all the way from Washington state to be a part of this new business.

The brewery is located inside of an old Coca-Cola building. They brew their beer in-house.

“We knew it was perfect for a brewery,” said Lenny Jordan. “We know it near downtown, we wanted to help revitalize downtown, and that’s how we ended up here.”

They are open until 11 p.m. tonight and are “hoppy” to serve cold beer seven days a week.

