First Alert Forecast: Stalled front along NC coast; “Harvey” hits Texas

SUMMARY: A stalled front will linger near the NC coast this weekend. Although many inland areas will remain quiet, a few coastal clouds and showers may sneak onshore. We continue to monitor Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and a developing low pressure system near Florida.  Full forecast below:

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and lows in the 60’s.

SATURDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a 20-30% chance of showers (highest chance at the coast). Highs in the 80’s. Winds will be gusty at times along the coast, with higher surf and rip current potential.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20-40% chance of showers (highest at the coast).  Highs in the 80’s. Winds will be gusty at times along the coast, with higher surf and rip current potential.

TROPICS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall early Saturday morning as a major hurricane. Elsewhere, an area of thunderstorms is being monitored near the Florida coast for potential tropical development. If the system develops, it could travel close to the North Carolina coast late Monday or Tuesday. To see a full forecast,  Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
80° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
