First Alert Forecast: Stalled front along NC coast; “Harvey” hits Texas

SUMMARY: A stalled front will linger near the NC coast this weekend. Although many inland areas will remain quiet, a few coastal clouds and showers may sneak onshore. We continue to monitor Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and a developing low pressure system near Florida. Full forecast below:

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and lows in the 60’s.

SATURDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a 20-30% chance of showers (highest chance at the coast). Highs in the 80’s. Winds will be gusty at times along the coast, with higher surf and rip current potential.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20-40% chance of showers (highest at the coast). Highs in the 80’s. Winds will be gusty at times along the coast, with higher surf and rip current potential.

TROPICS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall early Saturday morning as a major hurricane. Elsewhere, an area of thunderstorms is being monitored near the Florida coast for potential tropical development. If the system develops, it could travel close to the North Carolina coast late Monday or Tuesday. To see a full forecast, Click here for your tropical update.

