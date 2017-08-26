Arrest in threat to blow up courthouse, Confederate marker

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a threat on social media to blow up a North Carolina courthouse with a Confederate monument out front has led police to charge a man with attempting to incite a riot.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said 24-year-old Thomas Jeffries Jr. replied “let’s just blow the whole courthouse up” on a social media post suggesting someone tear down the Confederate monument outside the courthouse in Graham.

Johnson said at a news conference that opinions can be heated over Confederate monuments, but threating to blow up a public building crosses a line.

The sheriff wouldn’t give details but says his deputies are protecting the courthouse and the monument.

Authorities say Jeffries made the threat Aug. 14 and was arrested Friday. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.