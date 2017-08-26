1 dead in shooting at Fayetteville grocery store, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Fayetteville on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Carlie C’s IGA grocery along South Reilly Road, Fayetteville police said.

Police said they believe the shooting happened in the parking lot area. Initially, police said two people were injured.

Later, Fayetteville police posted on Twitter that a homicide investigation was underway. Police also Tweeted that a $1,000 reward was offered for information about the deadly shooting.

More details will be available soon, officials said.