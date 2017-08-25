Winterville Watermelon holds Family Fun Night

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Watermelon Festival got underway with a Family Fun Night Friday, complete with games, music, food and rides.

The festival, which kicked off Wednesday and goes through Saturday, is the town’s 32nd annual Watermelon Festival.

Vendors spent the day preparing for community outreach and fun.

Festival chairman Alton Wadford said each year the festival has a positive economic impact because it invites people from all over to come to the town and gives those in the town an opportunity to work together.

“We’ve got a lot of help and partnership with the town of Winterville, plus our Watermelon Festival committee comes together every year to put this on,” Wadford said. “And we just find it s a great way to showcase Winterville and let other people in the community see what we are actually doing over here.”

The night was complete with dog team performances, rides and, of course, all the watermelon you can eat.

 

 

