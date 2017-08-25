Washington Co. deputies searching for human remains in 2008 missing man case

Published:
CRAIG SWAIN

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said a lead on a 2008 homicide investigation led to them searching a home on Alligood Road in Creswell Friday.

Barnes said they are looking for human remains at the home after receiving a search warrant Thursday.

The search is related, Barnes said, to the 2008 disappearance of Craig Swain, a Tyrrell County man who vanished in February 2008 after attending a Super Bowl party on Jones White Road in Creswell.

Investigators have so far made one drug-related arrest and found numerous dead animals on the property.

Barnes expects the search to continue through the weekend, and 9OYS will have more updates as they are available.

 

