Town of Windsor gets $500,000 grant for new library

By Published: Updated:

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Windsor is getting new library thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation of Rocky Mount, the town of Windsor the getting a new public library.

The old library was forced to shut down after flooding from storms, including Hurricane Matthew, tore through the area.

Some of the money is going into the temporary library, while the rest will go the new public library.

Bertie County manager Scott T. Sauer said the grant will not only help the town but also the community.

“This is a vital resource for our community and we’re hopeful with the start of the new school year, that we’ll have this temporary library up and running for students.”

The library is expected to start service next month.

