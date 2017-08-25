Touchdown Friday-Week 2 Wrap-up

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Here is the entire state schedule for week two of the high school football season. Check back later tonight for the area scores and highlights from Touchdown Friday.
AUGUST 25th
A.C. Reynolds @ Shelby
Alexander Central @ Wilkes Central
Apex @ Green Hope
Ashbrook @ East Meck
Asheville @ Webb TN
Athens Drive @ Broughton
Avery County @ McDowell
Ayden-Grifton @ Pamlico
Ben Smith @ SE Guilford
Berry Academy @ Rocky River
Bessemer City @ East Gaston
Bunn @ Franklinton
Butler @ Mallard Creek
C.B. Aycock @ Greene Central
Camden County @ Currituck
Cannon School @ Mitchell
Cardinal Gibbons @ Southern Durham
Carolina Wildcats @ North Lincoln
Carson @ Salisbury
Carver @ West Forsyth
Cary @ Fuquay-Varina
Cedar Ridge @ Eastern Guilford
Central Davidson @ East Rowan
Central Virginia Disciples @ Holmes
Chapel Hill @ Apex Friendship
Charlotte Catholic @ South Meck
Charlotte Christian @ Myrtle Beach SC
Chatham Central @ Hobbton
Cherokee @ Choctaw Central MS
Cherryville @ Chase
Commonwealth @ Highland Tech
Copper Basin TN @ Hayesville
Corinth Holders @ West Johnston
Cox Mill @ Hunter Huss
Crest @ T.C. Roberson
Croatan @ Swansboro
Cuthbertson @ J.M . Robinson
D.H. Conley @ Rocky Mount
Davie County @ North Davidson
Douglas Byrd @ South Columbus
Dudley @ Ragsdale
East Bladen @ Clinton
East Burke @ Maiden
East Duplin @ Jacksonville
East Forsyth @ Mount Tabor
East Henderson @ North Henderson
East Rutherford @ North Gaston
East Wilkes @ Surry Central
Eastern Alamance @ Cummings
Enka @ Pisgah
Enloe @ Southern Lee
F.T. Foard @ Bandys
Fayetteville Christian @ North Raleigh Christian
Fike @ East Wake
First Flight @ Arcadia VA
Forestview @ Clover SC
Freedom @ Draughn
Garner @ Cleveland
Goldsboro @ Eastern Wayne
Graham @ Southern Alamance
Granville Central @ Bartlett Yancey
Grays Creek @ Pinecrest
Grayson County VA @ Alleghany
Greenwood SC Raptors @ Thomas Jefferson
Grimsley @ Asheboro
Harding @ Garinger
Harnett Central @ Overhills
Harrells Christian @ Word of God Christian Academy
Havelock @ New Bern
Hendersonville @ West Henderson
Heritage @ Middle Creek
Hertford County @ Hunt
Hibriten @ West Caldwell
Hickory Grove Christian @ SouthLake Christian
Hickory Ridge @ Central Cabarrus
HP Christian @ Ravenscroft
Hoggard @ Orange
Hough @ Providence
Independence @ Hopewell
J.F. Webb @ Gates County
J.H. Rose @ Laney
Jack Britt @ Terry Sanford
Jones Senior @ South Lenoir
Jordan @ E.E. Smith
Kings Mountain @ South Caldwell
Kipp Pride @ Warren County
Knightdale @ Sanderson
Lake Norman @ Statesville
Lake Norman Charter @ Pine Lake Prep
Lee County @ Holly Springs
Leesville Road @ Panther Creek
Lejeune @ Spring Creek
Lumberton @ Westover
Martinsville VA @ Morehead
Marvin Ridge @ A.L. Brown
Mattamuskeet @ Manteo
Metrolina Christian @ Union Academy
Midway @ Princeton
Millbrook @ Wakefield
Monroe @ Vance
Mount Pleasant @ NW Cabarrus
Mountain Island Charter @ Cramer
Murphy @ Franklin
Myers Park @ Ardrey Kell
Nash Central @ Southern Nash
North Buncombe @ Madison
North Edgecombe @ SouthWest Edgecombe
North Forsyth @ Reagan
North Georgia GA @ Robbinsville
North Iredell @ Forbush
North Johnston @ Rosewood
North Lenoir @ Farmville Central
North Meck @ Olympic
North Moore @ North Stokes
North Pitt @ Kinston
North Rowan @ West Rowan
North Stanly @ Central Academy
North Surry @ Elkin
North Wake Saints @ Louisburg
North Wilkes @ South Stokes
Northampton @ Bertie
Northeastern @ Norview VA
Northern Guilford @ Page
Northern Nash @ SE Raleigh
Northern Vance @ Riverside-Durham
Northside-Jax @ New Hanover
Northside-Pinetown @ North Duplin
Northwood @ Jordan Matthews
Providence Day @ Carolina Forest SC
Providence Grove @ Western Harnett
Rocky Mount Prep @ Lakewood
Rolesville @ Clayton
Parkwood @ Forest Hills
Pasquotank @ NW Halifax
Perquimans @ South Creek
Person @ Northern Durham
Pine Forest @ Concord
Porter Ridge @ Piedmont
Purnell Swett @ Ashley
R.J. Reynolds @ Atkins
R-S Central @ Patton
Randleman @ SW Randolph
Red Springs @ Southern Vance
Reidsville @ McMichael
Riverside-Martin @ Plymouth
Rockingham @ Eastern Randolph
Rosman @ Brevard
Scotland County @ Hillside
Seventy-First @ Cape Fear
Smithfield-Selma @ Beddingfield
Smoky Mountain @ Swain County
Socastee SC @ North Brunswick
South Central @ West Craven
South Davidson @ West Davidson
South Granville @ South Johnston
South Iredell @ West Iredell
South Point @ Lincolnton
South Stanly @ East Montgomery
South View @ Hoke County
Southern Guilford @ HP Central
Southern Wayne @ James Kenan
Southside @ Dixon
SE Halifax @ Roanoke Rapids
St. Stephens @ Bunker Hill
Starmount @ East Surry
Statesville Christian @ Northside Christian
Sun Valley @ Anson County
Tarboro @ Washington
Tellico Plains TN @ Andrews
Thomasville @ West Montgomery
Topsail @ Pender
Trask @ West Columbus
Trinity @ Bishop McGuinness
Trinity Christian @ Wake Christian
Union @ South Robeson
Union Pines @ St. Pauls
Village Christian @ Concord First Assembly
Wake Forest @ Richmond County
Walkertown @ Glenn
Wallace-Rose Hill @ SW Onslow
Watauga @ Ashe County
Weldon @ Greensville County VA
West Bladen @ South Brunswick
West Brunswick @ Whiteville
West Carteret @ East Carteret
West Charlotte @ West Meck
West Stanly @ Albemarle
West Stokes @ Mount Airy
Western Alamance @ Williams
Western Guilford @ NW Guilford
Wheatmore @ East Daivdson
White Oak @ Richlands
Winston-Salem Prep @ Parkland