Tips to get your kids back on a sleep schedule

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, many kids across the East will on the way to a new school year.

A large role in back-to-school preparation is getting your kids back on a healthy sleep schedule.

According to doctors from the East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, lack of sleep can cause a lack of performance in the classroom.

When getting ready for bed, it’s best to avoid electronics, hot showers, and caffeine.

All those things can keep you up.

Doctors say developing and setting a routine is what makes the transition easier.

“What is it that’s distracting them at night are they up playing the Xbox?” said Dr. William Wooten, a sleep expert from the Brody School of Medicine. “This is where parents need to intervene and take command of a situation that to help their kid succeed.”

Doctors say this change will not be instant and will take some time.

Some of the benefits of a full nights rest are improved attention span, work ethic, and overall happiness.