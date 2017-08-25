Slain Bertie correctional officer honored at fallen officers ceremony

By Published:

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Dozens of family members and Bertie County law enforcement members gathered Friday to remember Sgt. Meggan Callahan at a fallen officers ceremony.

Callahan was attacked and killed earlier in April after an inmate assaulted her.

Close friends and co-workers had the opportunity to remember her legacy and offer condolences to the family.

Organizers said the ceremony served as a reminder of who Callahan was.

“She was one of our rising stars,” said Kenneth Lassiter, director or prisons for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. “She had made correctional officer sergeant rank very quickly. She was very professional. She cared about her coworkers. She cared about the inmate defenders. and she definitely cared about her community and her family.”

