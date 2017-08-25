Princeville kickstarts Hurricane Matthew revitalization

By Published:

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Princeville is one town still left in the path of devastation from Hurricane Matthew. Empty houses line the streets, waiting for families to come back and make them homes again.

NC State design teams, engineers, and other state leaders joined in on a five day workshop today to revitalize Princeville.

They will partner with the community to plan out a 52-acre piece of the land the state intends to buy, to bring business back to the town.

Federal Emergency Management Agency also has a hand this workshop, assisting the community’s efforts. “Envisioning what the future might be and working toward that goal,” said Libby Turner, FEMA federal coordinating officer. “Supporting the state of North Carolina because that is our role in their efforts and it is a great thing.”

The community’s wants to preserve Princeville’s rich history within these plans. Locals will join in on the development and planning tonight in order to keep the memories alive throughout the town.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s