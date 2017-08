GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Several upsets that highlighted the first week of play in high school football in our area scrambled our weekly rankings in the Touchdown Friday Top 9.

Here are the new rankings heading into the second week of the season.

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

Havelock 1-0 Wallace-Rose Hill 1-0 Northside-Jacksonville 1-0 Jacksonville 1-0 East Duplin 1-0 Tarboro 1-0 East Carteret 1-0 West Carteret 1-0 South Central 1-0