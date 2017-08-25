Greenville marking their place in Little League history

WILLIAMSPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville is making history in this World Series, and next year those that head to Williamsport can see that history for themselves.

If you’re visiting Williamsport, the World of Little League Museum stands out.

The history of Little League Baseball is well documented inside its walls, and the interactive museum is meant for fans of all ages.

“What we hope is that if you come in here, whether you are four or 84, you’ll get something out of it,” said Lance Van Auken, the museum’s executive director. “There are a lot of hands-on things in here, especially for kids — a lot of the traditional museum-y things, artifacts from the very beginning of the program back in 1939, the very beginnings of World Series in 1947 and everything in between.”

Little leaguers have grown up to do a lot of special things. They’ve won Academy Awards, explored outer space and include Kareem Abdul Jabar, maybe the tallest little leaguer of them all. But those aren’t even the coolest things the museum has to offer.r

“We have the most complete game-used Babe Ruth uniform in the world,” said Van Auken. “We have a piece of the Berlin Wall, and we explain why that’s important to Little League. We have the New York Fire Department badge of Michael Cammerata, who actually played in the Little League World Series in 1991 and 10 years later was the youngest firefighter killed on 9/11 at the World Trade Center. We do things here that tell the history of the program but also that Little League is more than what happens between the white lines on a baseball field.”

The Greenville North State team could be well on their way to having their historic run live on forever in the World of Little League archives after becoming the first U.S. team to throw back-to-back no hitters.

Van Auken said they watch how the games shape up to see what they want to add to the collection each year.

“We start thinking about collecting things,” Van Auken said. “We start looking at the teams and seeing if they have any good luck charms or talismans that they have because those are the things that we really like. But everyone has sort of their good luck charm, and we like to collect those kinds of things.”