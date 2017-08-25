First Alert Forecast: Cooler and quiet locally, monitoring the tropics

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Cooler, drier air continues to filter into eastern North Carolina behind a stalled cold front. We are also monitoring Hurricane Harvey near Texas.  Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy this morning with a few passing showers. By mid-morning, we’ll start to see parting of the clouds to become partly cloudy. Temps are warm but comfortable due to lower humidity. Most are in the lower to mid 70s inland with mid to upper 70s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower (mainly in southern and coastal counties) and highs in the lower to mid 80s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity stays low, thus it should feel comfortable.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler tonight, in the mid 60s inland, lower 70s coastal. Humidity stays low, thus you can open the windows and give the air-conditioning a break. There may be some areas of patch fog.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with maybe a passing coastal shower, and highs in the lower 80s with cool overnight lows int he mid 60s. The humidity stays low so it should feel nice.

TROPICS: Hurricane Harvey will make landfall in Texas early Saturday morning. We are also monitoring an area of potential development near the Florida coast.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
70° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
73° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
76° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.