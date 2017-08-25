First Alert Forecast: Cooler and quiet locally, monitoring the tropics

SUMMARY: Cooler, drier air continues to filter into eastern North Carolina behind a stalled cold front. We are also monitoring Hurricane Harvey near Texas. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy this morning with a few passing showers. By mid-morning, we’ll start to see parting of the clouds to become partly cloudy. Temps are warm but comfortable due to lower humidity. Most are in the lower to mid 70s inland with mid to upper 70s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower (mainly in southern and coastal counties) and highs in the lower to mid 80s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity stays low, thus it should feel comfortable.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler tonight, in the mid 60s inland, lower 70s coastal. Humidity stays low, thus you can open the windows and give the air-conditioning a break. There may be some areas of patch fog.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with maybe a passing coastal shower, and highs in the lower 80s with cool overnight lows int he mid 60s. The humidity stays low so it should feel nice.

TROPICS: Hurricane Harvey will make landfall in Texas early Saturday morning. We are also monitoring an area of potential development near the Florida coast. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast