Down Eats: Kettle Diner in Jacksonville

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for incredible food in a relaxed and friendly environment, check out the Kettle Diner in Jacksonville.

Serving up great dishes to locals for more than six decades, the Kettle has become a go-to spot for many.

“My husband and I were married 60 years and he died four years ago, and so this has been like home,” said regular Etta Bernice Dougherty.

From succulent soups and sandwiches, to homemade desserts, everything is good. We recommend their Andes Mint Cake!

But the Kettle is especially known for their breakfasts. One of their best sellers is the Kettle omelette, complete with three eggs, sausage, bacon, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.

“I don’t know, we just tried to put something together and we like it that way,” said Chef Juan Sierra. “We all agreed on one thing, and that’s it.”

Another favorite is their homemade Italian dishes, like the grilled chicken ravioli with homemade Alfredo sauce.

“We boil heavy cream,” Sierra said. “We put a little bit of chicken base, a little bit of Parmesan cheese.”

But as good as the food is, the service is even better.

“They take the extra step for you. Not too many restaurants do that,” said George William Hutto.

Hutto has his go-to waitress, who even traveled to New Bern to pick out a special bowl just for him to serve up oatmeal in.

“When I leave here, I’m on cloud 9,” he said.

To learn more about the Kettle Diner, click here.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s