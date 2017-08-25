Deputies: Tarboro man tried to lure mother, daughter into home for sex

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Tarboro man was arrested Wednesday after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl and her mother into his home for sexual purposes.

Jerry Holloman has been charged with solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device and solicitation of a child by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in an appearance at meeting location.

The Sheriff’s Office said a meeting location was set up for Holloman to meet with the mother and daughter, and the Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Tarboro police, arrested him when he arrived.

Deputies said it started as a computer crimes against a child investigation.

The girl was never in harm’s way, deputies said.

Holloman was placed into the Edgecombe County DeteCentercenter under a $1,000,000 bond.