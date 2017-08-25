4th Annual Pitt County Education Network Luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County teachers gathered at Rock Springs center in Greenville to kick off the start of their school year at the fourth annual education network luncheon.

It was an event held not only to pump up the faculty but also an opportunity for teachers to network with local businesses.

“Right now we’re kind of kicking off the first day [of school],” said Dr. Ethan Lenker, superintendent of Pitt County schools. “And this is just a way for the community to show off how much they appreciate our teachers and what they do for the students of Pitt county.”

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, parents for public schools of Pitt County and Pitt County schools were all in attendance and were served lunch, while chatting about the upcoming school year.

