11th annual Senior Expo to be held in Onslow County

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County seniors will have a chance to one-stop-shop for resources Saturday as part of the eleventh annual Senior Expo.

The expo will be held at the American Legion off Broadhurst Road in Jacksonville.

Organizers said there will be roughly 75 vendors on site.

Participants can look forward to information regarding health care, assisted living and transportation information.

The event is free for participants and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One organizer said all seniors should take advantage of this opportunity.

“They can come in and talk to the vendors themselves and a lot of the vendors have promotional items that they pass out,” said Shelly Ashley, senior expo organizer. “So it is a good time, and they can come get a bag full of goodies.”

Around 400 seniors are expected to take part in Saturday’s event.

