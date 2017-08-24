Tourism revenue increases for Onslow County, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tourism revenue in Onslow County and Jacksonville increased last year, according to Visit North Carolina.

Domestic visitors to and within Onslow County and Jacksonville spent $222 million in 2016, a 2.71 percent increase in tourism revenue from 2015.

The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 1,780 people in the county, and the total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Onslow County was $42.34 million.

“We have a beach and, sure, Wilmington has a beach, but our beach is much more affordable,” said Kristen Loflin, Onslow County tourism director. “We have free parking, and it’s pet-friendly. But you can also come in and stay in town and benefit from the military history.”

Statewide visitor spending rose about five percent.