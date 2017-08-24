Tourism revenue increases for Onslow County, Jacksonville

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tourism revenue in Onslow County and Jacksonville increased last year, according to Visit North Carolina.

Domestic visitors to and within Onslow County and Jacksonville spent $222 million in 2016, a 2.71 percent increase in tourism revenue from 2015.

The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 1,780 people in the county, and the total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Onslow County was $42.34 million.

“We have a beach and, sure, Wilmington has a beach, but our beach is much more affordable,” said Kristen Loflin, Onslow County tourism director. “We have free parking, and it’s pet-friendly. But you can also come in and stay in town and benefit from the military history.”

Statewide visitor spending rose about five percent.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s