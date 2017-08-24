Tips to stay healthy during this school year

WASHINGTON N.C. (WNCT) – The countdown continues as only 4 days are left until the official start of school for many.

As we all know that during the school year, the possibility of kids getting sick is almost as certain as taxes.

There are steps kids and parents can take to help prevent illnesses from reaching you.

School officials at Beaufort County Schools said they see a large amount of colds and flu in the later stages of the year, but that doesn’t mean you can wait to start doing preventative measures.

They highly recommend parents teach hand washing from a young age and make it a habit.

Also, another problem they face in their district is obesity since eating habits change over the summer and sometimes never go back.

Beaufort County Schools do offer a free healthy breakfast for their students every day.

School officials believe this is where change can start.

“If they’re not healthy they can’t learn,” said Cindy Edwards, the lead nurse for Beaufort County Schools. “If they can’t learn they’re not going to be successful and that ultimately is the goal for these kids.”

Officials also recommend your kids get the flu shot when the time comes this school year.

Another important thing for parents to remember is if your kids need to take any type of medication throughout the day, it’s important to thoroughly go over it with them and their school nurses.