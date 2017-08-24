Pitt Co. social service clients lose power after computer glitch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A computer glitch led to power getting disconnected for some Pitt County social service clients.

Clients in the bill assistance program said they weren’t aware their bill wasn’t paid until they were in the dark.

The office said it didn’t know what was going on until nearly 45 people applied for assistance Thursday.

“In that group, there were several folks, probably a handful that we had authorized that we were going to pay their power and for some reason, it didn’t get paid,” said Jan Elliott, director of Pitt County Social Services.

The office said it’s correcting the issue and working with the city to cover the re-connect fees.