New partnership tackles river and stream pollution

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – In Beaufort County environmental leaders are working to keep pollution out of local rivers.

This project is a storm water plan and grant project through the state.

The goal is to help clean storm water runoff before it gets into the local rivers and streams.

Through a nearly 20-thousand dollar grant leaders are hoping to improve storm water management.

At BCCC the campus sits right in the middle of broad creek which flows into the Pamlico River.

Because of high traffic from parking lots and rooftops the runoff from rainfall can seriously pollute the water.

While there is already storm water management pond…Matt Butler with sound rivers says he hopes this can improve their efforts.

“The idea for sound rivers and for our partners is that we want fish able swim able and drinkable water, and so the things that come off the parking lots off the cars and off of the area around that can cause some problems.

The Mideast commission sound rivers and n-c state are also working with PS Jones Middle School, Pitt Community College, and Washington high school.

Storm water infrastructure can take different forms like rain gardens, Bio-retention cells or even storm water wetlands

This plan is still in the initial planning phase.