Local Boy Scout and Girl Scout agencies react to boy scouts possibly including girls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A controversy over inclusion is pitting Boy Scouts against Girl Scouts.

This week, Girl Scouts of the USA accused Boy Scouts of America of stealing their recruits.

9 On Your Side spoke with the East Carolina Council of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines Thursday to see how much of the national conversation is reflected here at home.

“We know that at a national level, boy scouts have started having discussions about incorporating girls into their program,” Meta Trombley, senior membership executive of Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines, said.

Trombley says they have heard the national conversation, but she says she hasn’t seen it yet here in the east.

“I am not aware of any practices on the boy scouts part,” Trombley said. “I can really only speak to what we are doing here locally, I can really only continue to talk about girl scouts continue to make sure our families have what they need so that our girls can feel successful.”

Doug Brown with East Carolina Council of Boy Scouts, on the other hand, says what is best for families may be including both boys and girls.

“We have had families across the county for several years saying you know what, my son is in scouts, because we are all coming together, I wish my daughter could participate too,” Brown said.

Brown says the national council has asked them to interview families about what they think of a one stop shop for both sons and daughters.

He says there’s been a mixed reaction so far. There are no girls currently in Boy Scouts. It’s just a discussion for the future.

“I’m sure there will absolutely be conversations it’s a great program, they do a lot of things for girls in eastern North Carolina and central North Carolina, so I’m sure there will be a lot of conversations moving forward, saying how do we do this, how do we best serve the families?”

Nationally, people say the declining membership of both groups may be why the Boy Scouts are trying to be more inclusive. However, boy and girl scouts in the east both say their membership has increased since last year.

Brown said the decision to consider including girls is mainly for the convenience of the family.