Groups meet in Kinston to discuss Neuse River flooding

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Counties up and down the Neuse River gathered in Kinston Thursday to share their experiences with flooding.

It gives emergency management more input on how to help them now and in the future.

The roundtable discussion was held at Woodmen Community center.

A variety of organizations came together, voicing their opinions on Neuse flooding.

“We wanted to gather everybody together today to talk about what types of solutions are out there in order to mitigate that flooding.” said Michael A Sprayberry, director for N.C. Division of Emergency Management. “We know that it’s not just going to be one solution.”

The National Weather Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, DOT, politicians and city managers attended the discussion.

