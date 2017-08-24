First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cool with showers today

SUMMARY: After thunderstorms moved through yesterday, clouds and a few showers linger today but tomorrow and through the weekend, pleasant weather will take shape. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy this morning with a few showers around. Temperatures are warm and muggy with maybe some patch fog developing. Winds are light, out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies with a few passing showers and highs staying on the cooler side, in the lower to mid 80s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies tonight with a few passing showers, maybe some areas of patchy fog. Temps are cooler than the past few mornings. Winds should stay light.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Harvey will bring heavy rain to Texas. We also continue to monitor thunderstorms near the Florida coast. Click here for your tropical update.

