First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cool with showers today

SUMMARY: After thunderstorms moved through yesterday, clouds and a few showers linger today but tomorrow and through the weekend, pleasant weather will take shape.  Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy this morning with a few showers around. Temperatures are warm and muggy with maybe some patch fog developing. Winds are light, out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies with a few passing showers and highs staying on the cooler side, in the lower to mid 80s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies tonight with a few passing showers, maybe some areas of patchy fog. Temps are cooler than the past few mornings. Winds should stay light.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

 

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Harvey will bring heavy rain to Texas. We also continue to monitor thunderstorms near the Florida coast. Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
69° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
69° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
68° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
