East Carolina University holds first Cupola Conversation of the year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of students came prepared to voice their concerns for the first Cupola Conversation of the year.

These conversations are organized by the Division of Student Affairs to help bring awareness to recent events that happen across the country.

Charlottesville became the focal point of the discussion. The events led to torch bearing protesters marching through the University of Virginia’s campus.

Adedayo Adeniyi, president of the student chapter of the NAACP says the event served as an eye opener.

“That could of easily happened here in Greenville,” said Adeniyi. “What’s really missing in this world is love, compassion and empathy.”

As students discussed their opinions, administrators came to listen and take note of what many students had to say.

Dr. Virginia Hardy is the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, and says she sees the bigger picture.

“This is an opportunity here while they’re in college to show them and to teach them how to engage in discourse around multiple topics,” said Hardy.

Both sides want to come to a conclusion on how to avoid a similar event from happening on the campus.

Deputy Chief Jason Sugg realizes students voices need to be heard.

“We will actually work with groups,” said Chief Sugg.  “We want to find out what students need from the university to accomplish their goals.”

Adeniyi says the efforts are appreciated.

“All it takes is one fire to lead to a lot of change,” said Adeniyi.

