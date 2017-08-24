Decision to stick with Mattijs pays off for North State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville North State manager Brian Fields had a tough decision during the teams 2-1 victory over Lufkin, Texas.

Because of pitch count rules, if you throw over 50 pitches you must have two days of rest.

Heading into the seventh, Matthijs was around that number. If the team lost, they would have to play their next game without him.

“The thing was to look to pull him at 50, that was going into the game plan,” Fields said. “We talked about it before going into the inning. I think he had 46 pitches on that last batter, and I said, you know what, if we get back in here we have the top of the order coming up. In my gut at that point — Mike and all them say go with your gut — and my gut said Matthew is going to get us back in here, and we are going to win this game. And if we do, we have Chase and Carson to get us through Saturday, and we will throw Matthew up there on Sunday, and it just set up kind of how we wanted.”

By the end of Thursday night, the Greenville North State All-Stars will know who they will face in Saturday’s U.S. Championship game. It will either be Connecticut or a rematch with Texas.

Those two teams face off Thursday night with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.