‘Daughter’s of Worth’ non-profit expanding into Beaufort County

By Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) –  A non-profit that encourages and provides support for young girls is expanding.

Daughters of Worth, first originated in Greenville, founder and executive director Liz Liles says they are now helping more girls in Beaufort County.

The organization provides young girls with the tools they need to be successful in life.

Liles works in Beaufort County and saw the need there too.

“We can’t fix all of the issues in your life we can’t make all the things right that are wrong, but what we can do is love you through it. And so we are going to be here just to walk through life with you to encourage you to inspire you to pour back into you,” said Liles.

Liles is also looking into expanding in other counties as well as internationally.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s