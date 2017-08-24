‘Daughter’s of Worth’ non-profit expanding into Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A non-profit that encourages and provides support for young girls is expanding.

Daughters of Worth, first originated in Greenville, founder and executive director Liz Liles says they are now helping more girls in Beaufort County.

The organization provides young girls with the tools they need to be successful in life.

Liles works in Beaufort County and saw the need there too.

“We can’t fix all of the issues in your life we can’t make all the things right that are wrong, but what we can do is love you through it. And so we are going to be here just to walk through life with you to encourage you to inspire you to pour back into you,” said Liles.

Liles is also looking into expanding in other counties as well as internationally.