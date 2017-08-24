$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Emerald Isle store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a store in Emerald Isle, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Emerald Isle wasn’t the only place in North Carolina with a winning ticket in Wednesday’s drawing.

Including Emerald Isle, there were nine tickets winning $50,000, six Power Play tickets winning $200,000, and one ticket winning $1 million.

The $1 million ticket matched all five white balls in Wednesday’s drawing. It was sold at the Food Lion on East Wilson Avenue in Creedmoor in Granville County.

The $200,000 tickets were sold at:

• Week’s Grocery, Barnes Street, Reidsville. (Rockingham County)
• Olde Brunswick Store No. 2, East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island (Brunswick County)
• M&M Mart, North Main Street, Marion (McDowell County)
• Food Lion, East Parrish Drive, Benson (Johnston County)
• Brite Mart, North Main Street, Goldston (Chatham County)
• Linwood Family Mart, Linwood Road, Kings Mountain (Cleveland County)

The winning ticket in Emerald Isle, as well as eight other $50,000 tickets, were sold at stores in Durham, Emerald Isle, Indian Trail, Gibsonville, Winston-Salem, Lumberton, Raleigh and Haw River.

Estimates are that Powerball ticket sales in North Carolina during the 21 drawings raised $19 million for education this year.

Wednesday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

 

