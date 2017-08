COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Emergency Services Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon fire in Cove City.

Assistant Emergency Services Director, Ira Whitford, says fire crews were called to a structure fire on the 12000 block of Old Highway 70 in Cove City Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the trailer.

Whiford says the fire caused severe damage to the trailer.

The cause of the fire in still under investigation.