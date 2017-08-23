The Grifton School adds new crosswalk ahead of new school year

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Grifton School is taking extra measures to keep their students safe.

The school is located off of McCrae Street in Grifton which stays very busy.

Because of the traffic the school brought a crosswalk to help ensure the children’s safety when crossing the street.

Principle Kevin Smith says safety is their number one concern.

“Since we do have a public street that cuts through our campus, with one building and a parking lot on one side we want to make sure, you know, our families can safely go from that side of campus to the main building,”said Smith.

Principle Smith says they are looking in to also putting up additional signs in the area for further safety precautions when crossing the street.