The Grifton School adds new crosswalk ahead of new school year

By Published: Updated:

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) –  The Grifton School is taking extra measures to keep their students safe.

The school is located off of McCrae Street in Grifton which stays very busy.

Because of the traffic the school brought a crosswalk to help ensure the children’s safety when crossing the street.

Principle Kevin Smith says safety is their number one concern.

“Since we do have a public street that cuts through our campus, with one building and a parking lot on one side we want to make sure, you know, our families can safely go from that side of campus to the main building,”said Smith.

Principle Smith says they are looking in to also putting up additional signs in the area for further safety precautions when crossing the street.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s