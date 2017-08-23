Pitcher Chase Anderson to start against Lufkin

WILLIAMSPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitcher Chase Anderson, who has been nothing short of perfect for North State so far, is expected to start for Greenville in the game against Lufkin, Texas.

After struggling in his last game in the regionals, Anderson has thrown six perfect innings in the two games he’s played in so far in the Little League World Series.

“We’re going to go with Chase and then we will kind of make a game-by-game decision, inning-by-inning decision from there,” said Brian Fields, Greenville North State manager. “He will either be on 20 or 50 depending on what we are looking at so depending on how the game goes, we’ll make that decision at that time. I don’t know anything else, I’m sure we’ll see the guy that started the first game, he throws strikes and we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to be ready to swing the bat.”

