PCC and barbershop give out school supplies

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- More than 150 backpacks were given out this afternoon at Define Barbershop off of Memorial Drive.

Pitt Community College and Define Barbershop organized the event in hopes of helping those that are unable to afford the supplies that were given out today.

Reginald Speight, the District Director for the office of G.K Butterfield, said this was a unique event to be and out supporting.

“We understand the value of a kid being able to go to school with some of the basics that are needed in order to succeed in school,” said Speight.

Congressman G.K Butterfield was scheduled to appear at this event. He could not attend due to a death in his family.