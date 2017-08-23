North State merchandise flying off store shelves

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North State fever continues in eastern North Carolina.

Game Time Gear in Greenville is sold out of nearly all its merchandise, and they just restocked last night.

It’s new “History” shirt is a crowd favorite.

“We came up with the shirt for Greenville Little League, and it says history on it, and ever since we have been making history,” said Cory Scott, the store’s owner. “Sales have been outstanding, so it really is a positive thing that the kids are doing for all of us in the community. It’s really special.”

Some of the proceeds go to support families at the tournament.