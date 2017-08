WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WNCT) – Greenville North State have won their third game in the Little League World Series, advancing them to the US Championship game.

North State beat Texas with a score of 2-1 in 7 innings.

It was the closest game they’ve had in the series and was the only game they have been scored on.

