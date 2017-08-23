Man wanted in SC bank double murder and Wilson bank robbery arrested in Greenville

Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police say a man wanted for questioning in the murders of two people at a South Carolina bank is in custody.

The Greenville Police Department tells 9 On Your Side officers arrested Brandon Council Wednesday afternoon.

Police say an anonymous person recognized Council and called the Greenville Police Department. As result, officers located the car Council was driving and conducted a traffic stop near the Baymont Inn on Memorial Drive.

Police say Council tried to run, but was caught after a short chase.

Greenville Police say two people, who were inside the car at the time, have been detained for questioning.

Council is also wanted for the robbery of a BB&T Bank in Wilson.

 

