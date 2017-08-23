Litters of puppies named after North State All Stars team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With one all star team rounding the bases up in Williamsport, another all star lineup is just learning to walk back in Greenville.

Two litters of hound and pitbull mixes were born just two days ago through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

“Well obviously they are wiggly and outgoing,” shelter manager Sistine Burgess said. “This is Drew and this is Anderson… These are two of our Little League Allstars.”

All 16 of them are named after a North State baseball player.

“One of our foster parents is really a huge fan, so she named her litter after them and we had 9 other puppies that needed names,” Burgess said.

“I had no idea it was going to become what it has become,” foster mom and shelter volunteer Kendall Maready said. “I was really just doing it because my brother played Little League, we have been following this team, my whole family is real big fans.”

Each player has their own puppy.

“Cash had a personality as soon as he came out, he was the first born, and he has been the most active and frisky,” Maready said.

Apparently, the players have already caught wind of the news.

“First of all, all the players think they need to adopt their own puppy which isn’t gonna happen, sorry guys,” Angie Byrn, JoeJoe Byrn’s mom, said.

“It’s pretty cool because like, maybe like, you could like, have your own puppy which is your name also,” third baseman JoeJoe Byrn said.

Wherever the pups end up, they will have big names to live up to.

“We will always remember how great they’ve done and how great they are doing, and if these guys adopters decide to keep their names, they will always be part of it as well,” Burgess said.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is asking for donations to help them raise these litters until they are ready for adoption in October.